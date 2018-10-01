Putah Creek Council Seeks Education Volunteers

Putah Creek Council, a local non-profit dedicated to the protection and enhancement of Putah Creek, its watershed, and tributaries, is hosting special training opportunities for new and returning members of the Education Team. The Putah Creek Council Education Team is a group of diverse and talented leaders who work with our staff at environmental education field trips and help connect students to Putah Creek. Education Team volunteers commit to a year-long leadership role within Putah Creek Council. They act as instructors and guides on elementary- and middle school field trips, help with in-class lessons and assemblies, and are a crucial component in the Council’s mission to educate the community about Putah Creek.

Four training opportunities are offered for those looking to make a difference in the environmental awareness of local youth. Training will take place at the Putah Creek Council office (107 Main Street, Winters) on Thursday, October 4, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm, Tuesday, October 9, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm, Sunday, October 14, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm, and Monday, October 15, 5:30 pm– 8:30 pm. Those learning about this volunteer program for the first time are encouraged to contact Karin Young, Putah Creek Council Education Program Manager, for an introduction to the program.

Education Team applicants must be willing to commit to attending at least three education events per year. They must be at least 18 years old, provide their own transportation, and be willing to work in all types of weather and terrain conditions.

If you are interested in joining Putah Creek Council’s Education Team and attending a training event, please register at putahcreekcouncil.org. If you have any questions, please call Karin Young at 530-795-3006 or email karin@putahcreekcouncil.org

Photo: “Education Team volunteers lead students in learning about watersheds and the environment around them.”