Put Suisun City on HGTV!!
We all love spending time on the Suisun City Waterfront at concerts, strolls and craft shows, but it could use a make-over and that could happen with the help of all of our KUIC listeners!
Suisun City has a chance to be on HGTV’s Hometown Take Over with Ben and Erin and you can play a part in the excitement!
Show your support by giving them lots of views and likes on their”Put Suisun City on HGTV” Facebook page, Website and Youtube Channel.
Plus, let all of your family members, co-workers and friends know so they can help too!
Donna Perry