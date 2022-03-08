Protect Yourself: Get Screened For Colorectal Cancer

Did you know that more people under age 50 are getting colorectal cancer? Or that COVID-19 delayed cancer screenings for millions of people, and it is estimated to have delayed colorectal cancer diagnosis for 19,000 Americans? That’s why it’s vital that your listeners and their doctors connect. The more people are aware of less-invasive screening exams like virtual colonoscopy, the more people choose to be screened, and the more lives will be saved!
The American College of Radiology® is a not-for-profit, 501(c)3 medical association, and member of the National Colorectal Cancer Roundtable. Visit www.acr.org to learn more.