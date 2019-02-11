Project WET Training

The Solano Resource Conservation District (Solano RCD), in partnership with the award-winning Project WET Foundation, will be hosting a teacher training at the Dunnell Nature Park and Education Center in Fairfield on Saturday, February 23 from 8:00 am to 3:30 pm. Teachers that are interested in participating in this free curriculum training opportunity must register at www.solanorcd.org.

Project WET is an international, award-winning water resource education program for educators. The February training will focus on empowering Solano County teachers, educators and coordinators to help students build an awareness of their local and statewide water resource issues. Project WET’s California Coordinator Brian Brown will co-facilitate the workshop with the Solano RCD. Alex Rabidoux, Supervising Water Resources Engineer from the Solano County Water Agency, will present on Solano County’s water resources and allocation methods.

Participants will receive a free curriculum guide including NGSS-aligned content for all subject areas, online access to the Project WET online teacher portal, over six professional development hours, breakfast, lunch, and free classroom materials such as local water maps and curriculum manuals. A second training opportunity on climate change will occur on Saturday, October 26 from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, also at the Dunnell Nature Park and Education Center.

The Solano RCD is a non-regulatory special district to the state of California that works to protect, restore, and enhance Solano County watersheds through its diverse education, restoration, and partnership efforts. Learn more at www.solanorcd.org or by calling (707) 678-1655.