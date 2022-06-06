Weather Alert
Listen
Hometown Morning Show
John Young
Ron Brown
Donna Perry
Jeff Dorian
Drive at 5
Win
Teacher of the Month
Prize Portal
Events
Hometown Happenings
Community
Announcements
Helping Your Hometown
Hometown Green
Salute the Military
Traffic
Photos
Coffee Break Pictures
KUIC Event Pictures
Free Lunch Pictures
Teacher of the Month Pictures
Jobs
Advertising with KUIC
KUIC Advertisers
Contest Rules
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Announcements
Pride In The Park ’22 June 12th!
Come celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and commemorate pride month with drag queens, live music, DJ Renee Ortiz, crafts, community resources, vendors, and food trucks. Admission is the belief that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves constitutional and human rights, a heart full of love for your fellow humans, and a desire to have an absolute blast celebrating queerness! Bring a picnic, bring your friends and let loose with us!
The Vacaville People’s Forum is a group of diverse Vacaville citizens who seek to give a voice to underrepresented groups in Vacaville. They are known for their political candidate forums and collaborate with like minded community groups to host annual cultural events. Their 31 Inspiring Women campaign celebrates Vacaville’s unsung leaders every year during Women’s History Month.
Since 1998, the Solano Pride Center has been working in Solano County to ensure that the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning, and Intersex individuals have a network of resources and educational tools to meet their needs. They are a 501c3 organization.
if you’re interested in volunteering for the event hit us up:
[email protected]
and if you’re interested in being a vendor check out
www.UptownFox.com.
We can’t wait to see you in your rainbow best for the second year in a row!
Recently Played
Tuesday, June 7th, 2022
#Trending
Resources Available For Blind Individuals Of All Ages
Pride In The Park '22 June 12th!
Listen
Hometown Morning Show
John Young
Ron Brown
Donna Perry
Jeff Dorian
Drive at 5
Win
Teacher of the Month
Prize Portal
Events
Hometown Happenings
Community
Announcements
Helping Your Hometown
Hometown Green
Salute the Military
Traffic
Photos
Coffee Break Pictures
KUIC Event Pictures
Free Lunch Pictures
Teacher of the Month Pictures
Jobs
Advertising with KUIC
KUIC Advertisers
Contest Rules
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On