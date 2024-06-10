“Pride In The Park 2024” In Vacaville On Saturday, June 23rd

Join the Solano Pride Center and Vacaville People’s Forum for the fourth annual Pride in the Park 2024 on Sunday, June 23rd at Andrew’s Park (614 E Monte Vista Ave, Vacaville). This free celebration will include two events, an interfaith service at 10 a.m. co-hosted by SPC and local congregations and the Pride celebration from noon to 3 p.m. co-hosted by SPC and VPF. This will be a day full of music, food trucks, vendors, community resources and performances by Drag Queens and Kings.

Pride in the Park is a celebration of our diverse families, freedom to love, and equal rights for the LGBT+ community in Vacaville. Join us to shop the LGBT+ supporters and food booths, music by DJ Rene Ortiz, and amazing performances. If anyone in the community would like to contribute as a sponsor to help support the event, please contact Will McGarvey, Executive Director of Solano Pride Center at [email protected].

Solano Pride Center, is a non-profit organization serving the LGBTQ+ community in Solano County. We welcome any that wish to work with us toward an inclusive community for all regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity and expression. For more information about Solano Pride Center, visit the website at https://solanopride.org/ or the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/solanoPrideCenter

Founded in 2020, the Vacaville People’s Forum’s original goal was to create a community-driven political candidates forum where Vacaville citizens could ask questions that mattered to them. Seeing a continued need for Vacaville’s underrepresented voices to be heard, VPF expanded its efforts. In addition to candidate forums, it now organizes or co-sponsors the Martin Luther King Day observance; Be You, a celebration of the special needs community; and Vacaville’s Pride in the Park Festival, recognizing our LGBTQ+ neighbors and friends. Its annual “Inspiring Women of Vacaville” campaign highlights women whose contributions to our city are often overlooked. For more information about Vacaville People’s Forum, visit the Facebook page: www.facebook.com/vvpeoplesforum.