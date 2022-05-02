Pre-Register For Habitat For Humanity’s Home Ownership Orientation!

Families looking to become homeowners partner with Habitat to build a decent, affordable place to call home. Habitat homeowners not only buy a home, but they’ll gain the stability and security that comes with it and a strong foundation for generations to come. Homeowners are selected based on the severity of their present housing conditions, their willingness to partner with Habitat, and their ability to repay the cost of a Habitat home. Partner homeowners also receive counseling and training on homeownership and maintenance. Homeowners buy their completed homes from Habitat for Humanity and repay them over 30 years through an affordable mortgage.
U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Income Limits FY 2021
Solano County Income Limits 2021
Are you looking for an opportunity to buy a simple, decent, and affordable home? Do you live in rental housing that is sub-standard, overcrowded or too expensive? Solano-Napa Habitat for Humanity is seeking to qualify three low-income families for new 3- bedroom homes we are building in Fairfield. To find out more, attend one of our Family Search Orientation meetings on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, from 6:30pm to 7:30pm or Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 10:30am to 11:30am at Joseph Nelson Community Center located at 611 Village Dr in Suisun City. Learn about eligibility requirements and how to apply for a Habitat home. For more information and to register, please contact our office at 707-422-1948 or use the form below. Space will be limited to 300 attendants on both dates, so please register now.
Selections are made in compliance with the Federal Credit Equal Opportunity Act and on an impartial and non-discriminatory basis. Solano-Napa Habitat for Humanity does not discriminate based on race, color, creed, religion, sex, national origin, age, familial status, ancestry, physical handicap, medical condition, veteran status, sexual orientation, AIDS, AIDS-Related Condition (ARC), mental disability or any other arbitrary basis. The family selection process is fair and unbiased.