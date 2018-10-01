Post-It Notes Strengthen Relationships

I’m not sure if you and your significant other leave Post-It notes for eachother, but I’m here to tell you: it can be a real relationship-enhancer.  I’ve noted several ways to make Post-It leaving MORE efficient, romantic and effective:

 

  1. Avoid “practical” post-it notes…if you must leave some sort of to-do list or grocery store request, be sure to draw hearts and smiley faces on it.
  2. Leave questions on post-it notes that you could ask in person…this turns the mundane things in life (“what’ya want for dinner tonight?”) into fun, romantic questions that might lead to a better dessert, if you know what I mean.
  3. Leave post-it notes in fun and unusual places…how great is it to get an “I Love You!  Have a Great Day!” note in the shower before you turn it on?

 

You’re welcome.

John Young

