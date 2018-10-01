Post-It Notes Strengthen Relationships

I’m not sure if you and your significant other leave Post-It notes for eachother, but I’m here to tell you: it can be a real relationship-enhancer. I’ve noted several ways to make Post-It leaving MORE efficient, romantic and effective:

Avoid “practical” post-it notes…if you must leave some sort of to-do list or grocery store request, be sure to draw hearts and smiley faces on it.

Leave questions on post-it notes that you could ask in person…this turns the mundane things in life (“what’ya want for dinner tonight?”) into fun, romantic questions that might lead to a better dessert, if you know what I mean.