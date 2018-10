For 25 years the Polly Klaas Foundation has been helping families to find their missing children. They’ve helped bring over 10,000 missing children home safely, and have distributed over 250,000 child safety kits. Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, the Polly Klaas Foundation is here for families in need.

For more information and to find out how you can help go http://pollyklaas.org

For more information you can also contact Raine Howe

707-769-1334

Raine@pollyklaas.org