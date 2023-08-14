Poker Tourney in Fairfield on August 19th Benefits “Team Dixon”

A message from one of the Team Members at TEAM DIXON:

“My name is Adrian Torres and I am the current president of the Solano County Sheriff’s Custody Association. We are a non-profit organization that tries to give back to the community as much as possible. We were approached by Team Dixon for a donation and we decided to put on a poker tournament to raise as much as possible for the great work that Team Dixon does. We hope you’ll join us August 19th at Willow Hall in Fairfield!”

Team Dixon is a 501c3 that works solely on donations. The organization hosts activities and events for children with special needs: Children with Cerebral Palsy , Down’s Syndrome, Autism, Severe Anxiety, just to name a few. Art Night, Challengers Baseball, and Dixon Swim are just a few of the awesome events that Team Dixon supports. Of course these activities cost money, and they need the support of the local community!

The Team Dixon Poker Tournament Fundraiser will take place Saturday, August 19th at Willow Hall in Fairfield. The address is 1000 Kentucky Street. Doors open at 4pm and games will start at 5:30pm. The cost per player is $100.00, and that includes a buy-in to the tournament, dinner, desert, 2 drink tickets and 2 raffle tickets. There is also a special thank you gift from some of the generous donors for players only. There is also a “spectator ticket” option for $40.00, which includes dinner, desert, 1 drink ticket and 1 raffle ticket.

There will be a raffle with multiple prizes from some awesome supporters in Solano County. Those raffle tickets will be $1.00 a piece and all the prizes are amazing!