Play a part in inspiring our future workforce!

On Friday, May 20, all DJUSD 8th graders will take part in an interactive career expo at Emerson Junior High and have the opportunity to meet business professionals from a variety of industries, discover in-demand careers and explore DJUSD CTE pathways.
In preparation for this event, we are looking for local businesses and professionals to participate in a career expo for our 8th grade students. Come meet our students, introduce them to your industry and answer any questions they may have! If you are interested in participating and hosting a booth, please complete this short form. For any additional questions please contact Deanna Torres, Inspire Coordinator, at [email protected]
*Added bonus if you represent one of our CTE industry sectors!
When: May 20, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Where: Emerson Junior High