Play 4 All Park Preview on 10/23!

Saturday October 23, 2021 from 10AM to 1PM we will be hosting an informational fun day at the park!!
There will be activities for the kids, food trucks, opportunities to purchase bricks and tee shirts. Everyone will have a greater understanding where we are on completion as there are able to walk around the areas that are completed. Be sure to share with family and friends!
Fun facts:
To date, all of the infrastructure has been completed. The sewer lines, water lines, and storm drainage system are all in. As is Phase 1 of the parking lot and all of the sidewalks.
The Play Equipment has been ordered and is expected to arrive on or about October 5th!!!!
The play equipment includes a large climb on structure with several slides, and fun things to do. For example, there will be a mock up of a plane cockpit for the kids to maneuver levels and pretend to be taking off. The entire main play structure is fully accessible. In addition to traditional swings, there is a wheel chair swing that can hold 2 wheel chairs!! There is a fun We-go-round a merry go round that can hold 2 wheel chairs and several others amazing features!
Foundations for 3 of the picnic pavilions have been completed and work on completing those will begin in the next 2 weeks.
More info at www.play4allvacaville.org