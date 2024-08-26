Planes, Trains, And Automobiles At The Rowland Freedom Center

The Rowland Freedom Center is excited to announce the third annual Planes, Trains, and Automobiles event on September 21 and 22nd! Guests will have the opportunity to view a variety of aircraft, including vintage planes, helicopters. In addition, there will be several model train setups on display. One of the highlights of the event will be the car show, which will feature a variety of antique and classic cars, military vehicles, motorcycles and more!

Admission (sold at the door only, no pre-sale):

Adults: $10, Ages 5-12: $5, Veterans: $5, Under 5: FREE