PJ’s and Hot Sauce

Do you know someone who loves taco sauce AND needs a new set of pajamas? Well, you’re in luck: Taco Bell has you covered for The Holidays, with their new “Holiday Collection.” For only $78, the fast-food giant is selling three varieties of hooded “onesies” that look just like the packets of their famous hot sauces. To make choosing even more difficult, each one has a different phrase printed on the back. Mild says, “Good Choice.” Hot tells people, “I’m Spicy, Deal With It,” and Fire has the following message: “I Knew I Was Your Favorite.” If the PJs weren’t enough, Taco Bell also has sweatpants, socks, and a pillow for sale, all hot sauce themed. Do people still wear full sets of pajamas at night? If you didn’t before, you should now…think of how “hot” you’ll look in these babies!

John Young