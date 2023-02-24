Pizza With A Cop On Pi (3.14) Day, March 14 At Chuck E. Cheese In Fairfield!

Coffee with a Cop is back, this time with a (pepperoni) twist! Join your neighbors and the Fairfield Police Department for our very first Pizza with a Cop!

In honor of National Pi (3.14) Day, come out and enjoy a hot slice of pie at Chuck E. Cheese! Make no mouse-stake – it’s still the same concept as Coffee with a Cop – No speeches, No Agendas, just PIZZA and conversation. It’s yet another opportunity for police officers to get to know their community and the members they serve, discuss concerns, and learn from one another.

Chuck E. Cheese has partnered with the Fairfield Police Department to celebrate National Pi Day on March 14 from 3-6 PM and invites you to come on down for this kickoff event!

Coffee with a Cop is a Free community-police partnership all about building relationships, now one PIZZA slice at a time.



Event Date/Time: Tuesday, March 14th from 3-6 PM

Location: Chuck E. Cheese – 1037 Oliver Rd, Fairfield