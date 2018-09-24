PinkFest 6 Benefit

Join us for our 6th annual concert benefiting cancer patients and their families in Solano County.

Sunday, October 7, 2018, at 1:00 pm– 5:00 pm

We have a line up of all-star bands who will be playing awesome tunes. We also have a new addition to our event!

It is our Games Arena! Challenge your friends to a rousing game of corn hole, tic tac toe or tug of war! And as always, we will have our vendor boutique for those who love to shop while listening to music and sipping on award-winning wine!

Purchase Tickets

$25 each

Sponsorships available!