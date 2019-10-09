PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs
County information is listed below:
The following information was issued by Alert Solano:
PG&E has announced plans to begin public safety power shutoffs in Solano County beginning early Wednesday morning that may extend up to five days or longer.
Solano County officials continue to monitor the situation and work with PG&E. Information will be shared via Alert Solano and the County’s social media platforms.
To view areas that may be impacted in Solano County, visit: http://arcg.is/v04f5 **THIS LINK WILL SHOW ADDITIONAL COUNTIES WHEN YOU DRAG THE MAP**
PG&E will be opening Community Resource Centers (CRC) at the following locations: Mission Church at 6391 Leisure Town Road, Vacaville, CA, and Six Flags Discovery Kingdom at 1001 Fairgrounds Drive, Vallejo CA beginning Wednesday, October 9 from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM. These locations offer restrooms, bottled water, electronic-device charging and air-conditioned seating.
Solano County Library locations not impacted by loss of power will also be available for electronic device charging during operating hours. Closed locations will be listed on the Solano County website as we become aware.
For emergency preparedness information including preparing for a public safety power shutoff, visit: https://www.solanocounty.com
Here are steps to take to prepare for outages:
- Confirm or update your contact information with PG&E. We’ll send notifications to the contacts we have on file in advance of a shutoff, when possible.
- Create a safety plan for all members of your family, including pets. A Public Safety Power Shutoff can happen at any time of day or night, due to changing weather conditions.
- Prepare an emergency supply kit. Include enough water and nonperishable food to last your household one week. Be sure to refresh your kit once a year.
- Determine if your landline will work during an outage. Keep a mobile phone as backup.
- Keep mobile phones and other devices charged.
- If you have a generator, make sure it’s ready to operate safely.
- Have flashlights available for your household. Avoid using candles.
- Have a battery-powered or crank radio.
- Stock up on the right batteries for items you rely on. Include two extra sets in various sizes.
- Keep cash on hand and a full tank of gas. ATMs and gas stations may not be available during an outage.
- Learn how to manually open your garage or any other door that operates with electricity.
- Talk with your building manager if you live or work in a building that has elevators or electronic key card access to understand how they will deal with a possible multi-day outage.
Here’s what do do during an outage:
- Unplug or turn off appliances, equipment and electronics to avoid damage caused by surges when the power is restored.
- Leave a single lamp on to alert you when the power returns. Then, turn your appliances on, one at a time.
- Typically, your refrigerator will keep food cold for about 4 hours and a full freezer will keep its temperature for about 48 hours–as long as the freezer and refrigerator doors are kept closed. Consider using coolers with ice to keep food cold and safe.
- Be sure to use generators, camp stoves or charcoal grills outdoors only. Do not use a gas stove for heat.
- Check on your neighbors.