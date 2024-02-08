Pet Therapy Program Returns To NorthBay And Volunteers Are Needed

After a very long “paws,” certified therapy dogs will be returning to NorthBay Health’s hospitals, thanks to an effort being launched through NorthBay Health Foundation’s volunteer program. Three certified pet therapy dogs and their owners stepped forward to help reinstitute a pet visitation program at NorthBay, according to Robin Hunt, manager of Volunteer Services, and recruitment for other volunteers to join the Pawsitive Companions program is well under way. The goal is to have enough volunteers certified through the Alliance of Therapy Dogs (ATD) to serve four-hour shifts, Monday through Friday, in the hospitals.

An informational “Yappy Hour” for interested pet owners is set for 5 p.m., Feb. 20 at Green Valley Administration Center, Room 160, 4500 Business Center Drive in Fairfield (please leave your pet at home for this meeting). Please RSVP to [email protected].

Certified therapy pets not only help hospitalized patients who may be suffering fear, stress and pain, but staff can also gain positive anxiety-reducing breaks from their high-stress jobs when a four-legged friend comes to visit. Do you have a dog who loves people? Interested in learning how to become a certified pet therapy handler, or already have certification? Please plan on attending the “Yappy Hour” event!