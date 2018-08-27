Peña Adobe Welcomes UC Davis Raptor Center

On Saturday, September 1, 2018, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm, The Peña Adobe Historical Society will host the UC Davis California Raptor Center at the Peña Adobe Park. The park is located at Peña Adobe Road off Interstate 80 in Vacaville to the left of Lagoon Valley Park.

Julie Cotton, the Outreach Coordinator for the California Raptor Center, seeks to introduce people of all ages to raptors and their habitats and to encourage appreciation, respect, and protection of these magnificent birds. When a bird of prey is sick, injured, or lacking the ability to survive in the wild, it can often mean the end of its life, or, after receiving the best of care, some birds still cannot be released.

Bring a camera and binoculars to enjoy the additional wildlife that is often spotted in the park. Enjoy the peaceful park setting, explore the Indian Counsel grounds, hike to the pioneer graves or take advantage of the picnic tables and bring a lunch. Visitors to the Peña Adobe Park will tour the California Historical Landmark #534 Peña Adobe, built by the Peña family in 1842 and the adjacent Mowers-Goheen Museum. Docents will be on hand to conduct tours and answer questions about the Peña family, who together with the Vaca family settled in the Vacaville area in 1842.

This event is free, there is no charge for admission into the historical park, adobe or museum and no RSVP is necessary. For questions call (707) 447-0518.

If you have a passion for local history and are interested in tours, volunteering, or more information, e-mail us at penaadobe@gmail.com.

The California Raptor Center (CRC) provides a home for non-releasable birds and uses them as educators. Golden Eagles, Red-tailed Hawks, Great Horned Owls, and American Kestrels can almost always be found in their enclosures. Their museum and a permanent collection of living raptors, located at 1340 Equine Lane, Davis, is open to the public on weekdays from 9:00 am-4:00 pm and Saturdays from 9:00 am-12:00 pm. The CRC will share these amazing birds with Peña Adobe Park visitors from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.