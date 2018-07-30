Peña Adobe Welcomes Solano County Sheriff Posse

Peña Adobe Historical Society welcomes Solano County Sheriff’s Posse, Saturday, August 4, 2018, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.

The Solano County Sheriff’s Posse has enjoyed a long-standing tradition of service with the Sheriff’s Office since 1947. Comprised of citizens who volunteer their time in the service of their community, each year members of the Sheriff’s Posse contribute thousands of hours of their time, the use of their horses and their equipment in support of the Sheriff’s Office. Members of the Sheriff’s Posse attend numerous community events each year as ambassadors for the Sheriff and as an example of how beneficial partnerships with the community can be for law enforcement. Come to the Peña Adobe Historical Park, bring a picnic lunch and meet the members of the Sheriff’s Posse and see their amazing horses!

Learn the important role horses played when the Peña and Vaca families were raising cattle on their ranch on what was to become the city of Vacaville. Park docents will be available to lead tours of the Peña Adobe, California historical landmark #534 built by the Peña family in 1842. Stop in the adjacent Mowers-Goheen Museum and view a woolly mammoth bone, period clothing and local artifacts found during the Peña Adobe restoration.

Joining the day’s event will be members of Sustainable Solano. Sustainable Solano was started in 2016 when supporters of the Benicia Community Gardens changed their name to Sustainable Solano. This local nonprofit’s aim is to inspire and help residents of Solano County to locally grow, regionally sourced, and enjoy healthy food. Sustainable Solano volunteers will chat with park visitors about their programs and help children to plant seeds to take home.

If you have an interest in local history, or questions, call (707) 447-0518 or e-mail us at penaadobe@gmail.com and come to join us at this gateway to Vacaville.