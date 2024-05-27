Peña Adobe Welcomes Back “Artists at the Adobe” On June 1st

On May 4th, many local events including our “Artists at the Adobe” event were cancelled due to unexpected weather conditions. We have rescheduled “Artists at the Adobe” at the Peña Adobe Park in Vacaville, for Saturday June 1, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The park is located in Vacaville at Peña Adobe Road off Interstate 80 to the left of Lagoon Valley Regional Park’s entrance.

Fairfield’s Sandy Imperatori and students from her art classes will be at Peña Adobe Park for our returning plein air event. Sandy studied BFA Graphic Design at Carnegie Mellon University and has conducted the Plein Air Workshop in Virginia City, Nevada for over 20 years. The former Gallery Director of the Fairfield Visual Arts Association, Sandy began drawing and painting as a young child, and has been painting watercolor for over 25 years.

Artist Ann King of Oakland will chat with park visitors about her watercolor painting “Nestora Peña and Apolonia Vaca Along the Old Spanish Trail”. Her painting depicts the daughter of Juan Manuel Vaca, just 3 yrs. old and the only daughter of Juan Felipe Peña, 5 yrs. old, as they traveled in the saddle bags of a “gentle mule” on the Old Spanish Trail to California in 1841. Ann reflects she “fell in love with mules as I studied photographs to get a reasonable likeness for this illustration. They walk heel-toe over rocky terrain, are quite sensible and only go where it is safe. That’s why they have the reputation of stubbornness.”

Historical Society Native American docent, James Tunstall will be showing his handmade jewelry. James celebrates his heritage using leather and shells to make necklaces and earrings. Park visitors will have an opportunity to make their very own shell necklace using wooden pump drills. Docent Armando Perez’s Native American heritage can be found in his paintings, which will be on display. Volunteers James and Armando have been sharing their heritage with Peña Adobe park visitors for over seven years.

Joining the artists will be members of the Vacaville Art League and Gallery! Established in January of 1963, The Vacaville Art League is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the development and promotion of the visual arts. Located in the 129-year-old Segura home on Monte Vista Avenue, the Gallery has provided a place for the public to participate directly in the visual arts since opening on March 16, 1968. Come meet the members of the Vacaville Art League and learn about their gallery, events and classes.

Bring your art supplies and join the fun or bring a picnic and enjoy the wildlife and listen to the music of the Vacaville Acoustic Jammers under the direction of Terry and Leslie Cloper! The Jammers sing and play a variety of instruments including the guitar, banjo, mandolin, fiddle, and harmonica. They meet the first and third Wednesday of the month at the McBride Senior Center at 91 Townsquare in downtown Vacaville.

This annual artists’ event has included over 100 participants in previous years. Docents will be on hand to answer questions and conduct tours of the Peña Adobe, built in 1842 by the Peña family, who with the Vaca family settled in the Lagoon Valley. Visit the adjacent Mowers-Goheen Museum and see our collection of artifacts and a woolly mammoth bone found locally near Putah Creek. This event is free! For questions in advance, call (707) 447-0518 or visit our website www.penaadobe.org.