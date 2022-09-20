95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Peña Adobe Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, Saturday, October 1st!

Peña Adobe Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month! Saturday, October 1st from 11am-2pm!
Come see the dancers of “Folklorico Juvenil Danzantes Unidos de Vacaville”! Watch Francisco Pulido of Dixon perform his roping skills & meet his horse Pirate! Tour the Mowers-Goheen Museum & historic Peña Adobe, built in 1842! Snack on churros & meet descendants of the one of the first settlers in Vacaville, the Peña family! Peña Adobe Park is located in Vacaville, just off I-80 at Peña Adobe Road (to the left of the Lagoon
Valley Park entrance.) This event is free! For more information call (707) 447-0518 or visit www.peñaadobe.org

