Peña Adobe Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month! Saturday, October 1st from 11am-2pm!

Come see the dancers of “Folklorico Juvenil Danzantes Unidos de Vacaville”! Watch Francisco Pulido of Dixon perform his roping skills & meet his horse Pirate! Tour the Mowers-Goheen Museum & historic Peña Adobe, built in 1842! Snack on churros & meet descendants of the one of the first settlers in Vacaville, the Peña family! Peña Adobe Park is located in Vacaville, just off I-80 at Peña Adobe Road (to the left of the Lagoon

Valley Park entrance.) This event is free! For more information call (707) 447-0518 or visit www.peñaadobe.org