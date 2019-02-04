Parks & Recreation Open House

Join us to learn about the many programs offered by the Park & Recreation Department on Thursday, February 7, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Fairfield Community Center.

Enjoy refreshments, stop by program booths, and participate in hands-on activities. Learn about our After-School Programs, Adult Rec Center, Preschool, Aquatics Complex and more!

There ’s something for everyone, watch class demos, fun on the run games, arts & crafts, and sweet & savory treats.

Meet our staff and explore job opportunities. Win raffles and prize giveaways throughout the evening.

 

Please call 707.428.7465 for more info.

We’ll see you there!

