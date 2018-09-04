Parent Project Classes

Concrete Solutions for Tough Kids
Learn to never to argue with your children again!

Improve School Performance

Stop Unwanted Behaviors

Class meets

Mondays, September 10, 2018 – Monday, November 12, 2018

6:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Register at www.fosterluv.com $30 class fee due September 10th, Scholarships available

Alamo Elementary School

500 S. Orchard, Vacaville, 95688

For additional questions contact Judith Franco,

(707) 449-1859 or judith.franco@cityofvacaville.com

Sponsored by the Vacaville Police Department, Solano Community College Foster Kinship Care Education Program, Solano County Board of Supervisors and Vacaville Unified School District

