Parent Project Classes

Concrete Solutions for Tough Kids
Learn to never to argue with your children again!
Improve School Performance
Stop Unwanted Behaviors
Class meets
Mondays, September 10, 2018 – Monday, November 12, 2018
6:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Register at www.fosterluv.com $30 class fee due September 10th, Scholarships available
Alamo Elementary School
500 S. Orchard, Vacaville, 95688
For additional questions contact Judith Franco,
(707) 449-1859 or judith.franco@cityofvacaville.com
Sponsored by the Vacaville Police Department, Solano Community College Foster Kinship Care Education Program, Solano County Board of Supervisors and Vacaville Unified School District