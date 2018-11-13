The Camp Fire has brought and continues to bring devastation to many lives. Help show that our communities are stronger than any fire as we come together to support one another. There are many ways that you can help keep towns like paradise strong. Shopping this holiday season? Go to Smile.Amazon.com and select an organization, like the Paradise Rotary Club who is using 100% of donations raised to help those in their community.

You can also donate to Paradise through their GoFundMe page by clicking HERE.