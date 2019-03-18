Paper Shredding, E-Waste & Used Clothing Drop-Off

Free Monthly Confidential Paper Shredding, E-Waste & Used Clothing Drop-Off Events  are on the last Saturday of the month from March through October in 2019 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

All local residents, businesses and non-profits are welcome. The service is provided by Gone for Good, a jobs program through United Cerebral Palsy of the North Bay

Questions? Call Bruce at Gone for Good at (707) 330-1329 or visit their website for more information on document destruction and business recycling services they offer.

