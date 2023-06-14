95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

PACT Upward Bound Summer Academy In Vacaville, Through August 4th

Image Courtesy of Trio Upward Bound, Inc.
Over the past 60 years, PACT, Inc. has served 60,000 young people, placing approximately 36,000 students in colleges and other post-secondary institutions, providing most with financial assistance. Originally launched in San Francisco, the program has expanded its reach to Vallejo, Richmond, and Vacaville.
We need your support to continue providing these much-needed services to the Youth in our communities. Please find out more about our Summer Academy in Vacaville, through August 4th, at: https://tinyurl.compactsummer23
Also, check out our upcoming 60th anniversary celebration, at:
Thank you for your support!

