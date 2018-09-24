Pack-it-Up Campaign 2018

Will C. Wood’s Service Leadership class is currently working on our annual Pack-it-Up Campaign. We will collect backpacks and fill them with everyday necessities such as soaps, emergency blankets, hand warmers, water bottles, non-perishable food items, and toiletries. Once we have packaged our bags, we will donate them to various shelters around our town.

 

On Saturday, October 6th from 8:00 am-Noon, we will be accepting donations of both money and supplies at the front of Will C. Wood High School. All donations are greatly appreciated!

 

 

Items we are looking for:

Backpacks Hand Sanitizer
Beanies Peanut Butter
Scarves  Fruit Cups
Gloves Wet Wipes
Socks Razors
Emergency Blankets Combs
Hand Warmers Applesauce
Face Towels Pads/Tampons
Toothbrushes Tuna Snacks
Deodorants Vienna Sausage Cans
Chapsticks Shampoo/Conditioner
Rolls Of Toilet Paper Plastic Forks/Spoons
Water Bottles (Reusable Preferred) Granola Bars
Soaps Saltine Crackers
