Pack-it-Up Campaign 2018

Will C. Wood’s Service Leadership class is currently working on our annual Pack-it-Up Campaign. We will collect backpacks and fill them with everyday necessities such as soaps, emergency blankets, hand warmers, water bottles, non-perishable food items, and toiletries. Once we have packaged our bags, we will donate them to various shelters around our town.

On Saturday, October 6th from 8:00 am-Noon, we will be accepting donations of both money and supplies at the front of Will C. Wood High School. All donations are greatly appreciated!

Items we are looking for: