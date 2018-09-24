Pack-it-Up Campaign 2018

Will C. Wood’s Service Leadership class is currently working on our annual Pack-it-Up Campaign. We will collect backpacks and fill them with everyday necessities such as soaps, emergency blankets, hand warmers, water bottles, non-perishable food items, and toiletries. Once we have packaged our bags, we will donate them to various shelters around our town.
On Saturday, October 6th from 8:00 am-Noon, we will be accepting donations of both money and supplies at the front of Will C. Wood High School. All donations are greatly appreciated!
Items we are looking for:
|Backpacks
|Hand Sanitizer
|Beanies
|Peanut Butter
|Scarves
|Fruit Cups
|Gloves
|Wet Wipes
|Socks
|Razors
|Emergency Blankets
|Combs
|Hand Warmers
|Applesauce
|Face Towels
|Pads/Tampons
|Toothbrushes
|Tuna Snacks
|Deodorants
|Vienna Sausage Cans
|Chapsticks
|Shampoo/Conditioner
|Rolls Of Toilet Paper
|Plastic Forks/Spoons
|Water Bottles (Reusable Preferred)
|Granola Bars
|Soaps
|Saltine Crackers