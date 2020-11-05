Our love for our pets

Hi KUIC’s Ron Brown here. Every morning I wake up at 12:30 to prepare for the KUIC Hometown Morning Show. John Young and I start at 5:30. I do a variety of duties from home including news gathering, show prep and social media posts. But I’m not alone. My two adorable pups Hana and Kona sit on the couch next to me every single morning. Five years ago, my wife and I were blessed with adopting them from the Solano County Animal Shelter in Fairfield. We love them so much. We are so grateful to have them.