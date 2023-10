Our Lady Of Mount Carmel Parish Holiday Craft Faire In Fairfield 11/4 And 11/5!

Image courtesy of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish of Fairfield

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Holiday Craft Faire!

2700 Dover Ave • Fairfield Sat., Nov. 4 • 10am – 7pm and Sun., Nov. 5 • 9am – 3pm

Offering unique, handmade crafts of all kinds!

Embroidery • Jewelry • Photography • Wood Crafts Personalized Gifts • Wreaths • Handmade Crafts Specialty Items • Knitted, Crocheted & Quilted Items

PLUS a Santa Claus Visit! Booths Outside and Inside! Children’s Activities, Raffles and More!

Proceeds from this event benefit the Church ministry and Youth Program of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish.