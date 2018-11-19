Orland High School Athletic Department Fundraiser

West Mitsubishi is donating a Brand New 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross (Valued over $24,000) to the Orland High School Athletic Department to raise funds for their high school sports programs. Tickets are only $20.00 each The new Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross will be given away on February 1st at the Orland High School Home Coming Basketball Game. WITH THE RECENT FIRE – ORLAND HIGH SCHOOL IS GOING TO DONATE 10% OF THEIR PROCEEDS TO PARADISE HIGH SCHOOL’S ATHLETIC DEPARTMENT This Fund raiser will help two local high school athletic departments. You can buy your raffle ticket from any Orland High School athlete or at West Mitsubishi (on the corner of 6th and Hwy 32 in Orland).

For more information about this fund raiser please contact: Sonny Baird – West Mitsubishi – 530.865.3508