The public is invited to attend a gathering in honor of the homeless and formerly homeless members of our community who passed away in 2022. This Homeless Memorial Service will take place at Orchard Baptist Church in Vacaville on THURSDAY, December 22nd at 4:30pm (the first day of Winter, and the longest day of the year).

More information can be provided by organizer Gail Thompson: [email protected] or (707)-446-8346.