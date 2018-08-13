Opportunity House Cocktails for a Cause

Fri, September 14, 2018 | 5:30pm–9:00pm | $40

Come out and vote for the Signature Cocktail for our Festival of Trees Gala! 6 bartenders will be competing to create “the” Cocktail of the season.

This will be the perfect date night starter.

Your ticket entitles you to a commemorative stemless wineglass, appetizers and yummy desserts. You will also receive an ornament that you will place on the Christmas Tree of your favorite drink.

The Tree that has the most decorations will be our winner!

No host bar, appetizers and dessert bar. Festival of Trees Gala Tickets will be available!

Sponsorship

To inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Colleen or Jennifer at (707) 447-1988.

Vacaville Opera House

560 Main Street

Vacaville, CA 95688

View Map