Open House Event-Volunteer at Pena Adobe

Volunteer at Peña Adobe!

The Peña Adobe Historical Society in Vacaville needs volunteers to teach park visitors

about Vacaville’s local history. The Peña Adobe Historical Society was established in

2004, staffed by volunteers, this nonprofit organization is committed to preserving the

Peña Adobe and providing educational and cultural events to the community.

An open house informational meeting is scheduled from 11:00 to 2:00 Saturday,

February 2, 2019 at the Peña Adobe Park located just off Interstate 80 at Peña Adobe

Road. The center of attraction at the 1 1/2 acre historic park is the oldest, fully restored

structure in Solano County, the Peña Adobe, California historical landmark #534 and the

former home of the Peña family. The Peña family together with the Vaca family were

among the first settlers to arrive in Solano County in 1841. The Peña Adobe Historical

Society opens the adobe and museum to park visitors the first Saturday of the month.

The park also includes the Mowers-Goheen Museum, the Willis Linn Jepson Memorial

Garden, Indian Council Grounds, and horseshoe and picnic facilities. The Adobe and

Museum will be open to the public during the meeting.

The Peña Adobe Historical Society recruits and trains new volunteer members each year

to share their love of Vacaville's cultural history through guided tours, student bus trips,

the City of Vacaville summer program, and other outreach activities. Volunteers are

asked to commit to 10 hours a year at the park and abide by the City of Vacaville rules

and regulations. If you are eager to learn and share your knowledge of Vacaville's

history, join us on Saturday, February 2nd and become a member of the Peña Adobe

Historical Society!

For more information visit our website at www.penaadobe.org or call (707) 447-0518, or

(707) 470-9975.