      Weather Alert

OPEN for Business

Cropped shot of a young woman hanging up an open sign on the window of her cafe

While we have been instructed to shelter at home, businesses that provide essential services are open.  Those businesses include:

Grocery Stores
Farmers’ Markets
Banks
Restaurants (delivery or takeout only)
Laundromats
Dispenseries
Convenience Stores
Gas Stations
Health Care
Auto Repair Shops
Home Repairman (plumbers, electricians)
Hardware Stores
Wineries & Breweries (carryout only)

 

To find a list of some of the businesses open in your hometown, please click on your county:

Solano County

Napa County

Contra Costa County

Yolo County

#Trending
Contest Rules
Traffic
Ultimate Coffee Break
Teacher of the Month
Free Lunch