OPEN for Business Solano County
Here is a list of open businesses in Solano County by city (restaurants have delivery or takeout options):
**Please note that we are updating this list and while some cities appear to not have a lot of options, please contact your favorite restaurant and ask if they’re open for delivery and takeout. Then email us and let us know, by clicking here.
Benicia:
Aroma Indian Cuisine
Bella Siena Restaurant & Bar
Carl’s Jr
Char’s Hot Dogs
Dianna’s Bakery & Cafe
Elviarita’s Mexican Bar & Grill
Farm & Flour
First Street Cafe
Fox & Fawn Bakehouse
Got Plate Lunch
Juice House Co.
Kaigan Sushi
Lucca Bar & Grill
Mai Thai Cuisine
Nine Zero Seven Grill
One House Bakery
Pacifica Pizza
Sailor Jack’s
Sandoval’s Mexican Food
Szechwan House
The Loft Wine Bar & Restaurant
Union Hotel Restaurant & Bar
Venticellos
Dixon:
Carl’s Jr
Cattlemen’s (offering produce and takeout meals)
S&S Deli & Grill
Fairfield:
Carl’s Jr
Cenario’s
Chipotle
Rio Vista:
Suisun:
Carl’s Jr
True Symmetry
Vacaville:
Amici’s East Coast Pizzeria
Beach Hut Deli
BJ’s Restaurant Brewery
Black Bear Diner
Black Oak Restaurant (selling produce along with takeout)
Blaze Pizza
Boudin SF
Brass Tap
Brunch in a Box
Buckhorn BBQ
Buddha Thai Bistro
Buffalo Wild Wings
Burger City
Burger IM
Burrito Express
Burrito Palace
Carl’s Jr
Carniceria La Reina
Cenario’s Pizza
Cheese Steak Shop
Chef Chen’s Restaurant
Chili’s Grill And Bar
China House Restaurant
Chipotle
Clay Oven Bar & Grill
Cuba Cafe
Cultive Yogurt
Denny’s
Dickey’s Barbeque Pit
Digger’s Deli
Dragon Palace
El Azteca Mexican Food 2
El Caracol (offering senior and low income options, please inquire with restaurant)
El Patron
Favela’s Mexican Grill
Fenton’s Creamery
Five Guys Burgers & Fries
Fosters Freeze
Freebirds
Fuji Sushi
Fuso Italian Ristorante
Gourmet Exprezz
Habib’s Famous Kabob
Hank and Hazel’s
Healthy Life Shakes
Hecho En Mexico
Heritage House Cafe (offering produce, toilet paper along with takeout)
Hisui Japanese Steak House
IHOP Restaurant
Ike’s Love & Sandwiches
In-N-Out Burger
Jamba Juice
Journey Coffee Co.
Jungle Yogurt
Kazan Japanese Cuisine
King’s Buffet
L & L Hawaiian Barbecue
La Borgata Italian Deli
Mary’s Pizza Shack
Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop
Muay Thai Cuisine
Murillo’s Mexican Food
Napoli Pizzeria
Nation’s Giant Hamburgers
Noah’s Bagels
Noodle or Rice
Okashi Fusion
Olive Garden
Outback Steakhouse
Panera Bread
Peace Love & Boba
Peets Coffee
Pelayo’s Mexican Restaurant
Pho Lee Hoa Phat Vietnamese
Pieology
Pietro’s #1 – The Original
Pizza Guys
Pure Grain Bakery
Q’s Halal (offering senior and low income options – please inquire with restaurant)
Quickly
Rice Barn Thai Eatery & Wine Bar
Rita’s
Roline’s Uniquely Filipino
Rose Garden Thai Restaurant
Round Table Pizza
Rubios
Saigon Pho
Santana’s Cantina
Shanghai Express
Starbucks Coffee
Stir Fry Chinese Food
Subway
Tacos Jalisco
Tahoe Joe’s
Taqueria El Tejaban
Taqueria Los Arcos
The Brass Tap
The Chicken Hawkers
TLC Licious
Togo’s
Tony’s Restaurant
True Roots
Umi Sushi
University of Beer
Vasquez Deli
Villa Corona
Virtue Juice Bar
Vitality Bowls
Wah Shine Restaurant
Wah Sing Chinese Restaurant
Wah Sing Mongolian
Wingstop
Wren’s Cafe
Yen King Restaurant
Vallejo:
Vallejo Chamber of Commerce’s Business Status List – click HERE