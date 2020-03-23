OPEN for Business Napa County
Cropped shot of a young woman hanging up an open sign on the window of her cafe
Here is a list of open businesses in Napa County by city (restaurants have delivery or takeout options):
**Please note that this list is a work in progress and while some cities appear to not have a lot of options, please contact your favorite restaurant and ask if they’re open for delivery and takeout. Then email us and let us know, by clicking here.
Napa Valley Wineries Virtual Tastings & Special Shipping: Click HERE
American Canyon:
Table 29 Bistro & Bar at DoubleTree
Canyon Cafe
Le Paris Artisan Gourmet Cafe
Mi Zacatecas Mexican Restaurante
Parrys Pizzeria & Ristorante
Ristorante La Strada
South Kelly Grill
Hilo Hawaiian BBQ
Junction Brewery & Grill
Los Cantaros Taqueria
Tacos Michoacan
Thai Kitchen
Calistoga:
Calistoga Inn Restaurant & Brewery
All Seasons Bistro
Bella Bakery
Buster’s Southern Barbecue
Cafe Sarafornia
Calistoga Creamery: Organic Ice Cream
Calistoga Roastery
Evangeline
Hydro Bar & Grill
Johnny’s
Lovina
Pacifico Restaurante Mexicano
Palisades Deli & Eatery
Soo Yuan Restaurant
Soul Rebel Coffee
Sushi Mambo
Veraison Restaurant
Napa:
BANK Cafe & Bar
Grove
La Toque
Silverado Market and Bakery
Oxbow Public Market
Napkins Bar & Grill
Tarla Mediterranean Grill
Torc Napa
Basalt
Boon Fly Cafe
Stone Brewing Napa
Andaz Farmers Table
Anette’s Chocolates
Angele Restaurant
Azzurro Pizzeria e Enoteca
C CASA An Innovative Taqueria
Eiko’s
The Fatted Calf
Gotts Roadside
Heritage Eats
Kara’s Cupcakes
Kenzo Napa
Kitchen Door
Mercantile Terrace
Miminashi
Napa General Store
Napa Noodles
Three Twin Ice Cream
Velo Pizzeria
Alexis Baking Company
Andie’s Cafe
Aroma
Big D Burgers
Bounty Hunter Wine Bar & Smokin BBQ
Bui Bistro
Butter Cream Bakery
Cordeiro’s Bar and Grill
Cream
Cucina Italiana
Downtown Joe’s Restaurant
Dragon Valley
Filippi’s Pizza Grotto
Foodshed Take Away
Forge
Frida’s Mexican Grill
Fume Bistro & Bar
Galpao Gaucho
Genova Delicatessen
Grace’s Table
Il Posto Trattoria
Jack’s Bar & Grill
Jax White Mule Diner
JuJu’s Mediterranean Kitchen
La Taberna Napa
Le Paris Artisan & Gourmet Café
Live Fire Pizza
Mango on Main
Melted
Model Bakery – Napa
Napa Valley Bistro
Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company
Naysayer Coffee Roasters
Pasta Prego
The Q Restaurant and Bar
Red Rock Cafe & Back Door BBQ
Ristorante Allegria
Ritual Coffee Roasters
Sift Cupcakes
Southside Cafe
Spanish Flat Country Store & Deli
Squeeze Inn
Sushi Haku
Sweetie Pies
The Dutch Door
Trancas Steakhouse
Villa Corona
Villa Romano
Yak & Yeti
ZuZu