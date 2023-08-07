95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

On Stage Vacaville Is Raising Funds For Synergy Adaptive Arts Program

Image courtesy of On Stage Vacaville

Synergy Adaptive Arts is a unique program that allows students with cognitive disabilities to interact with other peers on a regular basis through weekly art classes in various disciplines, such as dance, visual arts, and music. Classes will be designed to aid students by enhancing social and emotional skills leading to greater self-confidence.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with local community arts groups, the City of Vacaville and other non-profit partners to revive this program that was lost to this under-served community, due to the pandemic” said Angela Arteritano, VP of Development.

Pizza and Bingo for a Purpose! This event will be held on Wednesday August 23, 2023 at Journey Downtown 308 Main St. in Vacaville. Tickets are $20 each and will include pizza served family style and 1 bingo card. Additional bingo cars can be purchased for $5/each or 5 for $20. Join the community for an evening of great food, fabulous prizes and a no-host bar. To make a donation to the Synergy Adaptive Arts Program, please visit www.onstagevacaville.org, [email protected] or call 707 452-3139.

