Olivia Rodrigo Helps The White House Get The Word Out About Vaccinations

Pop Superstar Olivia Rodrigo, of “Driver’s License” and “Deja Vu” fame, visited the White House last week to spread the message that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and necessary. She was also there to tape video messages that will, hopefully, encourage young people to get vaccinated. Rodrigo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and President Job Biden recorded videos to help get this important message out. In one of her video messages, Rodrigo tells viewers “It’s important to have conversations with friends and family members, encouraging all communities to get vaccinated, and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before, given how many sites we have and how easy it is to find them at vaccines.gov.” These videos will be posted on Olivia Rodrigo’s social media sites, as well as the White House social media accounts. For LOCAL vaccination information, please visit www.solanocounty.com/COVID19
John Young