Olive Garden To Release “Family Pajama Sets” For The Holidays, Copying The Young’s

According to company reps, Olive Garden restaurants are hoping to bring back a little bit of their old slogan, “When you’re here, you’re family” this Holiday season. The restaurant chain is releasing a new line of family pajamas, featuring designs that include prints of soup, salad, breadsticks, and pasta. Yummm…these cool-looking slumber onesies are available on the company’s website, www.OliveGarden.com starting December 6th. I have a special place in my heart for coordinated sleep-wear: for The Holidays in 2021, my crafty spouse Meg Young purchased matching “Winter Wonderland” pj’s for our family of five, and instructed our adult children to put them on and take a picture outside of where they were living at the time (New York, San Francisco and Oklahoma, respectively). The idea went over well, and THIS YEAR our daughter Nicole will be receiving a pair of pajamas (and matching blanket) featuring prints of her dog Lucy (please don’t tell her…she doesn’t know about it yet). Here’s hoping ANY pajama combination you choose this year is cozy (and loose-fitting) enough to wear after enjoying Olive Garden’s “Never Ending” pasta 🙂

John Young