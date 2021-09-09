Oktoberfest 2021 returns To Pure Grain Bakery In Vacaville 9/25

It’s once again time to raise a stein and toast to Oktoberfest, a proud tradition in Germany since 1810 and celebrated by millions of people around the world. Vacaville’s own Pure Grain German Bakery and the Downtown Vacaville BID will return to co-host a one-day version of the popular two-week beer & food festival on Saturday, September 25th from 11AM-6PM, transforming Town Square into a festive, outdoor German Beer Garden.
September 25th coincides with Oktoberfest in Munich. Echoing tradition, Vacaville City leaders will be on hand to kick off the celebration with the traditional tapping of the first beer barrel at 12:00 Noon. Live music will be provided by the famous Gruber Family Band from 12-5PM. Main Street will be closed to vehicular traffic to host an expanded outdoor Beer Garden, European Car Show, Kids Game Zone and Craft Vendors.
Pure Grain Bakery, celebrating 30 years in business, will be selling their famous pretzels along with a variety of German sausages. A number of Oktoberfest beers will be on tap. A limited number of commemorative Beer Steins will be available for purchase.
Admission and Parking are free. Town Square is located where Main meets Merchant Street in Downtown Vacaville. All ages are welcome but must be 21+ to purchase a Beer Stein or alcoholic beverage (please bring photo ID to verify). Face coverings are strongly encouraged for non-vaccinated attendees.
Co-owners of Pure Grain Bakery, Michael Miethe and Holger Seibert, are childhood friends who graduated from the same high school in a small town near Saarbrucken, Germany. They both served as apprentices in a local bakery owned by Seibert’s father. While on vacation to the US, they were inspired to bring a german-style bakery to the states, choosing Vacaville because of nearby Travis AFB’s large European population. Pure Grain Bakery opened in the spring of 1991. Pure Grain Cafe opened in Downtown Vacaville’s Town Square in late 2004.
Oktoberfest in Downtown Vacaville is sponsored by Pure Grain Bakery, Downtown Vacaville BID and Recology. For more information or to apply to be a vendor, email [email protected] or call 707-451-2100. Tag/Search the event using #DowntownVacaville #VacaOktoberfest