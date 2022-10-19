October Is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

We invite you to join the Solano County District Attorney’s Office in conjunction with Fairfield and

Vacaville Police Departments on Friday, October 21st at 12 p.m. at the courthouse steps located at 530 Union

Avenue in Fairfield, where we will recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

We will honor this time by recognizing the impact that domestic violence can have on all our homes, families

and communities. We would like to recognize all the survivors and those whose lives have been affected by

domestic violence and remember those whose lives were lost to domestic violence.

We thank all of our first responders, county partners, non-profit organizations, and all the individuals who

work every day towards ensuring that victims of domestic violence are able to escape their abuse. “Our

priority at the District Attorney’s Office is to ensure victims are safe, their voices are heard and rights

preserved in the criminal justice system, and that their offenders are held accountable. We must continue to

work tirelessly towards removing any and all barriers that stand in the way of victims’ rights, safety, and

justice,” said District Attorney Krishna Abrams.

The District Attorney’s Victim/Witness Assistance Unit is available to support victims with a wide variety

of services. Please contact our Victim/Witness Unit at (707) 784-6844 for assistance. The District

Attorney’s Office also strongly supports a violence prevention approach and continues to engage in

partnerships that provide a unique opportunity to strengthen victim advocacy efforts within Solano County.

Many local resources are available to victims of domestic violence at the Solano Family Justice Center

(SFJC) located at 604 Empire Street in Fairfield. Anyone in need of direct services as a result of family

violence may call the SFJC at (707) 784-7635.

Let’s all challenge ourselves to be more proactive by reporting what we see and reaching out to those in

need so together we can break this cycle of violence.