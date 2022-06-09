Weather Alert
Nut Tree Plaza’s First Free “2022 Summer Music Concert Series” Thru July 9th!
Nut Tree Plaza will be presenting
Nut Tree Plaza’s First Free ” 2022 Summer Music Concert Series”
starting from June 4th, 2022 through July 9th, 2022, Free to the public every Saturday from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Please show up early and enjoy the various live music performances with various styles of music every weekend this Summer at the Nut Tree Plaza Breezeway,
1661 East Monte Vista Ave, Vacaville Ca
. Please feel free to contact the Nut Tree Plaza for more information about the Free 2022 Summer Music Concert Series event at 707-447-6000.
6-11-22: History of Rock Music by Live Music Center’s Students Rock Bands.
Performance time from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Live Music Center History of Rock Concert: Performing Music History of Rock and Roll Concert: 50’s, 60’s, 70’s & 80’s, to today. The Live Music Center has been teaching and mentoring jazz, pop, classical, and rock students since 1987 in Solano County. Enjoy a fun evening performance with the live performances of these young exciting talented rock-star musicians.
The contact person is
Megan Tucker at Live Music Center Phone: 916-717-2458 or 707-448-1511, email:
[email protected]
6-18-22 The Spy Band Show: Enjoy Evening of Spies, Detectives & Secret Agents Music
Performance time from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Spy Band: 9 Piece Spy Band is an elite cadre of highly skilled musical operatives performing the theme music of spies, secret agents, and detectives, featuring songs from the James Bond movie series.
Known as the Band With The Golden Gun, half of the team is staffed by four members skilled in the application and use of brass and reed instruments. Not only are they experts in horn lines, but they also are capable of operating independently if a lethal solo is required. The other half of the organization is the Bureau of Rhythm Operations. Staffed by agents on guitar, keyboards, bass, and drums, they provide support, intel, and undercover grooves to other agents in the field.
Contact person is Alan Parks, 707-225-7704 email:
[email protected]
6-25-22: Evening of Latin Jazz with Delbert Bump’s SAZIL Latin Jazz.
Performance time from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Delbert Bump’s SAZIL Latin Jazz.Performance. Bump’s Latin Ensemble will be performing various Salsa and Brazilian styles of music along with other musical forms from the Caribbean. Latin Jazz is a variety of music that has had many innovations. Delbert Bump’s music brings a strong influence of Jazz concepts as well as an interpretation of traditional style that is totally unique.” Sa-Zil the new spice of life. Enjoy an exciting evening with Vacaville’s very own Jazz Pianist and Legend Delbert Bump and his SAZIL Latin Band.
Contact person: Delbert Bump, 707-694-5721 email:
[email protected]
7-2-22 – 4th of July Celebration of the Music with the Alive Music Orchestra.
Alive Music Orchestra: 22 Piece Jazz Orchestra With Singers and Musicians performing Big Band, Rock, and various Pop Music Styles. Pastor Frank Salamone of Dixon Cornerstone Church plus Leah Walker and Brette Stout, will handle vocal duties, with talented local jazz musicians under the direction of Ken Stout. The Alive Music Orchestra’s presentation is “meant to remind people that the 4th of July celebration is a season of freedom, liberties, peace, and above all families.
Contact Person Ken Stout, 530-736-6527,
[email protected]
7-9-22: Debut Evening Concert Performance with Vocalist Brette Alana & The Steve Krohn Band.
An evening with Brette Alana in collaboration with Guitarist Steve Krohn and Band. Originals Compositions and Pop music Performances. Brette Alana Stout has received the #1 International
Award-Winning Downbeat Jazz Vocalist with her current ARC Vocal Jazz Ensemble and has performed professionally with various music artists, ensembles, orchestras, and bands throughout the West Coast.
Contact person is Brette Stout, 707-652-4832, email:
[email protected]
& Contact Steve Krohn at 916-501-6085,
[email protected]
hotmail.com
Thursday, June 9th, 2022
