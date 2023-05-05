Nut Tree Plaza’s 2nd Annual Summer Music Concert & Family Fun Kickoff Events!

Vacaville’s Nut Tree Plaza, in sponsorship support from Vaca Jazz Society’s Non-Profit 501 C3, will be presenting The Nut Tree Plaza’s 2nd Annual ” 2023 Summer Music Concert Series” located at the Nut Tree Plaza Breezeway from June 3rd through July 8th. The six-weekend Nut Tree Plaza Summer Music Concert Series will be Free to the Public every Saturday from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Please invite your families, friends, and neighbors to these incredible Music Concert Events featuring many of our young music artists and professionals within Solano County. Nut Tree Plaza will start the grand opening kickoff day for the 2023 Summer Concert Series with Family Fun Event beginning June 3rd at 12 noon at the Nut Tree Amusement Park with various Fun family activities for the kids and parents in Arts & Crafts, Jump House & Face Painting. Please show up early and enjoy the following weekly live music performances with multiple styles of music every Saturday weekend, 6-8 pm this Summer at the Nut Tree Plaza Breezeway, 1661 East Monte Vista Ave, Vacaville, California.

