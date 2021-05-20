Nowadays Meatless Nuggets: Amazingly Amazing!
Imagine my elation when I received the following email last week:
“There’s a surprise waiting for you at your front door: Nowadays nuggets!”
My wife Meg and I are trying to eat a healthier overall diet, so we’ve been including plant-based meat alternatives in our weekly meals. Then our amazing scientist daughter Nicole revealed that one of her neighbors is actually Max Elder, the Co-Founder of Nowadays Foods (along with former food industry executive Dominik Grabinski), the San Francisco-based food production company that makes a meatless nugget…Meg and I both said out loud “we need to try those!” Not only are they fantastic (and good for you), but their delivered packaging is innovative as well; here’s some of the instructions we received when we got our nuggets:
“If you want to elevate your plate beyond a ketchup pairing, check out our recipes and stock your pantry in time to make a Caesar wrap, buffalo bites, or even chicken & waffles (our favorite).”
“Here’s what you need to do:
- Admire (ooo, ahhh) your beautiful Nowadays box & then put it in the freezer.
- Recycle your packaging & watch your insulation disappear like magic.
- Plan (or spontaneously start) a nugget night & share how you #IndulgeBetter with @eatNowadays. Insider tip: We’re known to return the love!”
I had the pleasure of interviewing Max for The Morning Show on May 19th , and he made it clear he wants to know what his customers think. Questions? You can email them at [email protected] “if you have any questions, comments, concerns, or jokes—we love them all.” We love YOU, Max!
John Young