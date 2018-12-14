Northern Solano Babe Ruth League Spring Registration

Are you ready for some Baseball?

Well…we are ready for you!

Come sign up for the Spring 2019 Northern Solano Babe Ruth League.

NOTE: The age determination rule is now the player’s age as of April 30th

Registration Costs:

For JRs (ages 13-15) will be $225.00

For SRs (ages 16-19) will be $280.00

Sign-up Dates and Locations:

January 5th, 12th, 19th, 27th & February 2nd noon-3:00 pm, Round Table Pizza,2401 Waterman Blvd, Fairfield, CA 94533.

(We may add other dates & locations – check the website for updates)

Registration Docs:

If you have NOT played in a Spring season before for Northern Solano Babe Ruth League you must bring your original Birth Certificate for us to review, and a copy for us to keep. Or, if you have a Babe Ruth ID card, you may bring that instead.

These documents will be used only for the purpose of verifying the player’s age and setting the player’s eligibility for play during the Spring 2019 season.

“I won’t be happy until we have every boy in America between the ages of six and sixteen wearing a glove and swinging a bat.” Babe Ruth

Contact Us:

If you have questions or need to contact the league you email us:

info@northernsolanobaberuth.com

For additional information, you can also check the website at:

www.northernsolanobaberuth.com