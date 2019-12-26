NorthBay Wine, Brew & Food Jubilee 2020 – Save the Date
The name may have changed, but everything else about Solano County’s best- attended fundraising event remains the same, as the 33 rd NorthBay Wine, Brew & Food Jubilee gets under way on May 16, 2020 at the Harbison Event Center at the Nut Tree in Vacaville. “It was time to update our name to reflect the growing number of breweries who have joined area wineries and restaurants to consistently support our event over recent years,” noted Craig Bryan, Jubilee committee chair and NorthBay Healthcare Foundation board member. “And, we’re pleased to return to the Nut Tree for the fourth consecutive year, which has proven to be a very popular venue with ticketholders and vendors.” The 2020 Jubilee will offer ticketholders a “wine country casual” experience, as they stroll about the Harbison Event Center, sampling some of the area’s best foods and award- winning wines and beers, while enjoying musical entertainment provided by special guests. The evening begins as the sun slips behind the Vaca Valley hills, when ticketholders stroll about the grounds of the historic Harbison Event Center, sampling small bites and award-winning beverages offered by more than 120 of the area’s best restaurateurs, vintners and breweries. A popular silent auction offers browsers opportunities to bid on such things as exotic getaways, wine country experiences, sports memorabilia, artwork and jewelry. When the tasting portion of the evening concludes around 9 p.m., ticketholders move over to the Nut Tree Pavilion area, to dance to one of the area’s most popular bands, The Time Bandits. But, before dancers take the floor, the top prize in the Jubilee Raffle will be announced.
This year it is an all-cash pot with $10,000XX going to the grand prize winner. Another $10,000 in cash will also be awarded to 12 winners of $125, 10 winners of $500, one winner of $1,000 and one $2,500 winner, and there will be $13,000 in prizes. Raffle tickets are $35 each or three for $100. They can be purchased by calling (707) 646-3133, purchased with a credit card by fax at (707) 646-3135, or in person at NorthBay Healthcare Foundation, 4500 Business Center Drive in Fairfield or Jackson Medical Supply, 506 Main St., Vacaville. Odds of winning are about one in 100 as only 2,000 tickets will be sold. All proceeds from this year’s raffle will benefit NorthBay Hospice’s Dream of a Lifetime program, a wish-granting project for adult hospice patients. Tickets to the Jubilee benefit the programs of NorthBay Hospice & Bereavement. The Jubilee was established to assure that patients are never charged for hospice or bereavement services. Presenting Sponsors for the 2020 event are Al and Patt Shaw, Dr. Lee and Valerie Freeman, Dennis and Alex Landis, Western Health Advantage, Heidi Y. Campini, Before The Movie, DPR Construction and Jacoby and Kelley Shaddox.
Tickets to the 33 rd NorthBay Wine & Food Jubilee are $75 for those ages 21 and older
until March 1, 2020, when they go up to $100 or $125 on the day of the event, if still available.
For more information, contact Susan Cianci, Foundation program coordinator, at (707)
646-3131, or go to www.northbay/jubilee.org.