NorthBay Healthcare Will Host A Nursing Week Recruitment Mixer May 11th

In honor of National Nurses Week, NorthBay Health is hosting a special recruitment mixer for nurses and soon-to-be nurses from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Green Valley Administration Center, 4500 Business Center Drive in Fairfield. The evening will feature refreshments, raffles and more. Job applicants may drop off a resume or fill out an application that night. A team from Human Resources will be on hand to answer questions. “There are openings right now for Registered Nurses and Licensed Vocational Nurses,” said Heather Resseger, Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer. “We know as a Magnet-designated organization that we are a great place to work, and we want to spread the word. We invite nurses in our community to come see what we’re all about.”

For more information, contact Desiree Pringle, Manager of Talent Acquisition, at

[email protected]

