95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

NorthBay Healthcare Will Host A Nursing Week Recruitment Mixer May 11th

Share
NorthBay Healthcare Will Host A Nursing Week Recruitment Mixer May 11th
Image Courtesy of Northbay Healthcare

In honor of National Nurses Week, NorthBay Health is hosting a special recruitment mixer for nurses and soon-to-be nurses from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Green Valley Administration Center, 4500 Business Center Drive in Fairfield. The evening will feature refreshments, raffles and more. Job applicants may drop off a resume or fill out an application that night. A team from Human Resources will be on hand to answer questions. “There are openings right now for Registered Nurses and Licensed Vocational Nurses,” said Heather Resseger, Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer. “We know as a Magnet-designated organization that we are a great place to work, and we want to spread the word. We invite nurses in our community to come see what we’re all about.”
For more information, contact Desiree Pringle, Manager of Talent Acquisition, at
[email protected]

# # #

Recently Played

AngelShaggy
8:03pm
Lights Down LowMax Featuring Gnash
7:59pm
Without MeHalsey
7:56pm
Stay With MeSam Smith
7:53pm
Eye Of The TigerSurvivor
7:49pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Register Today For VPEF's "Loop The Lagoon" Run/Walk Fundraiser On May 6th!
2

Dublin Brown brings home the Red Ribbon!
3

Join The Food Bank For This Year's "Nourish Gala 2023" on May 20th In Danville!
4

You're Invited To The C.O.P.E. Mad Hatter's Team and Mimosa Party 5/20 In Danville!
5

Record Store Day this Saturday!