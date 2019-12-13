North Bay Region Academic Decathlon Volunteer Team
It’s Academic Decathlon season and you are invited to volunteer in this exciting event scheduled for January 25, at various schools throughout Solano County and February 1,
2020, at Solano Community College, 4000 Suisun Valley Road, Fairfield, CA 94534. Hosted by the Solano County Office of Education, the North Bay Region Academic Decathlon includes high schools from Solano, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Sonoma and Yolo Counties. We are anticipating over 300 high school students to compete in the regional competition. We would be honored to include you! Encourage and support your local academic decathletes for their hard work by volunteering one or two Saturdays of your time at the Academic Decathlon. Contact Ken Scarberry at
707.646.7601 or kscarberry@solanocoe.net if you have any questions regarding the event. The Academic Decathlon is a competitive event modeled after the Olympics to stimulate academic achievement and honor “athletes of the mind.” The competition provides high school students the opportunity to participate in an educational forum which fosters a deep respect for knowledge, cooperation, and self-esteem. Like the decathlon of the ancient Greeks, the Academic Decathlon consists of ten exacting and exciting events. But while the Greek events were contests of physical strength, the Academic Decathlon is a contest of academic strength. The Academic Decathlon includes tests in Art, Music, Literature, Mathematics, Economics, Science,
and Social Science. In addition, there are communication tests that include the writing of an essay, the delivery of a prepared and an impromptu speech, as well as an interview.
