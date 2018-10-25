No One Wants To Hear Why You Don’t Vote

By now you’ve probably been inundated with requests/proclamations/pleas to register to vote; personally I don’t know anyone in my circle of acquaintances who ISN’T registered to vote. However, there must be a group of Americans out there who either aren’t registered or don’t plan to vote in this critical upcoming election, and Former President Barack Obama isn’t having any of it. In a new “Get Out The Vote” video from media company ATTN, the former president amusingly picks apart common reasons people give for not bothering to exercise their democratic right to cast a ballot. “You can’t use Google to figure out which candidates on your local ballot think that the earth is flat and climate change is a hoax?” Obama asks at one point, as he tackles some people’s claims that they’re not informed enough to make a decision. And for those folks who don’t bother voting in midterm elections because the process is “boring,” Obama delivers this take-down: “You know what’s boring? Scrolling through endless photos of your dinner on Instagram.” Please plan to utilize your right to vote and make a difference in this upcoming election.

John Young